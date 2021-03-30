March 31 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 26,14-25. One of the Twelve, who was called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests and said, "What are you willi… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 26,14-25.

One of the Twelve, who was called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests

and said, "What are you willing to give me if I hand him over to you?" They paid him thirty pieces of silver,

and from that time on he looked for an opportunity to hand him over.

On the first day of the Feast of Unleavened Bread, the disciples approached Jesus and said, "Where do you want us to prepare for you to eat the Passover?"

He said, "Go into the city to a certain man and tell him, 'The teacher says, "My appointed time draws near; in your house I shall celebrate the Passover with my disciples."'"

The disciples then did as Jesus had ordered, and prepared the Passover.

When it was evening, he reclined at table with the Twelve.

And while they were eating, he said, "Amen, I say to you, one of you will betray me."

Deeply distressed at this, they began to say to him one after another, "Surely it is not I, Lord?"

He said in reply, "He who has dipped his hand into the dish with me is the one who will betray me.

The Son of Man indeed goes, as it is written of him, but woe to that man by whom the Son of Man is betrayed. It would be better for that man if he had never been born."

Then Judas, his betrayer, said in reply, "Surely it is not I, Rabbi?" He answered, "You have said so."

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe

Dialogue, 37 (trans. ©Classics of Western spirituality)

The despair of Judas

["Judas deeply regretted what he had done. He returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders, saying : 'I have sinned in betraying innocent blood.' They said: 'What is that to us? Look to it yourself.' Flinging the money into the temple, he departed and went off and hanged himself " (Mt 27:3-5). ]

Saint Catherine heard God say to her: This is the sin that is never forgiven, now or ever: the refusal, the scorning of my mercy. For this offends me more than all the other sins they have committed. So the despair of Judas displeased me more and was a greater insult to my Son than his betrayal had been. Therefore, such as these are reproved for this false judgment of considering their sin to be greater than my mercy (…) They are reproved also for their injustice in grieving more for their own plight than for having offended me.

They are being unjust in this because they are not giving me what is mine, nor taking for themselves what belongs to them. It is their duty to offer love and bitter heartfelt contrition in my presence for the sins they have committed against me. But they have done the opposite. They have lavished such tender love on themselves and felt so sorry about the punishment they expect for their sins! So you see how unjust they are. They will be punished, therefore, on both accounts. They have scorned my mercy, so I turn them over to my justice.

