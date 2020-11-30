Urgent: Threefold Message For Giving Tuesday

Perhaps, you also feel a little bit part of Gloria.tv? We give our best to be faithful, fearless, and sometimes even funny. We all are frustrated with mainstream television and radio to the point of switching them off. Gloria.tv wants to be a small but efficient replacement.
We doubt that there is another webpage where the news are transmitted as quickly and compact as on Gloria.tv because we don't want you to waste your precious time.
But we also know that we depend on you, not only in this Advent but beyond. There is a threefold way you can help us.
1. Put your favourite videos, insights and opinions on Gloria.tv and communicate your thoughts to the Catholic world.
2. Help us with your prayers. We are Gloria.tv, so say a "Glory be to the Father" for us.
3. Please support Gloria.tv on this Giving Tuesday with a donation. We ask Holy Providence to help us with 40,000 Euro during this Advent to balance even in 2020. May God bless your generosity!
You can donate
with credit card or paypal via Kindful: click here
with a bank transfer to the account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsGjavvxjqrr
Clicks64
- Report
Social networks