WINESKINS 1 3 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Thomas Maj, President of Cardinal Mooney High School; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. James Kraven in … More

WINESKINS 1 3 21



Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Thomas Maj, President of Cardinal Mooney High School; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Dr. James Kraven in Part I about Covid 19; music from the CD A Hand to Hold by David Kauffman at goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord.