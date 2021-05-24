Spiritual Direction: “If You Die You’ll Go Straight To Hell”

Lebanon-born Elias Elsayah, 43, a barber in Norwood, Massachusetts, is offering his customers regularly pictures of Christ, St. Charbel Makhlouf, Padre Pio, and Our Lady, and speaks to them about his conversion and the rosary.Elsayah used to be a womaniser and partygoer. At 34, during a party spree, he was assaulted and hit on the head with a metal bat. Before passing out, he surrendered his life to Christ, was brought to the intensive care unit, and survived.A year later, one night, Elsayah felt glued to his bed and saw three devils above his head. He asked Our Lady for help, called her name, and the three devils disappeared. Only then, he started abhorring his sins, made a confession, and began a Catholic life in the local Maronite parish.At 39, he met Lebanon born Father Saliba Kozah (+2021) who singled him out from within a group asking him to go to confession. Elsayah says Kozah “was reading his soul.”Elsayah confessed that he was living in sin with a concubine, and Kozah told him that he is not allowed to touch her, “If you die, you’ll go straight to hell, no salvation, don’t let anybody fool you.” This confession changed Elsayah's life forever. His concubinage ended, and he overcame his sexual obsessions.