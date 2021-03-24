Abortion-tainted mandatory COVID vaccine would be the beginning of the Apocalypse': Bishop Schneider. Last week Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global … More





Last week Bishop Athanasius Schneider laid out an ‘apocalypse’ scenario regarding forced global vaccines derived from aborted babies. Bishop Schneider told LifeSite should there be a mandatory global vaccine for coronavirus derived from cell lines from aborted babies, “then we will enter into the time of the Apocalypse.”



Join me as I unpack Bishop Schneider’s statement and how we could be called to martyrdom if a COVID vaccine is made mandatory. Read more:



