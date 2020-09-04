Clicks8
Edward Pentin discusses life in Rome with EWTN in Great Britain
Edward Pentin, Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register, travels to Walsingham in England for the first time and speaks to Kevin Turley about his work in Rome as well as his journey to the Catholic Church from Anglicanism.