Human Experiments with Aborted Babies with Dr. Stacy Interview. Abortion and Vaccines, a connection? How are aborted children being used to "progress" medical research? How can we object to an … More

Human Experiments with Aborted Babies with Dr. Stacy Interview.

Abortion and Vaccines, a connection? How are aborted children being used to "progress" medical research? How can we object to an aborted tainted vaccine? with Dr. Stacy Trasancos.