England to enter national lockdown as infections surge.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced England will enter a national lockdown – reinstating stay at home orders – from tomorrow in a desperate bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



Residents will be permitted to leave their homes for only a few reasons, including shopping for essentials, to receive medical assistance, exercise and work – if working remotely is not at all possible – and to escape domestic abuse.



Primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges across England will also close from tomorrow, with all students, except vulnerable children and those of essential workers, to move to remote learning.



Mr Johnson revealed scientists have confirmed the UK’s coronavirus variant is between 50 per cent and 70 per cent more spreadable, and hospitals are under more strain currently than any other time in the pandemic.



The prime minister spruiked the nation's vaccination campaign, saying “so far, we in the UK have vaccinated more people than in the rest of Europe combined.”