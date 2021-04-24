Clicks2
EWTN Live - 2021-04-21 - Paul Zucarelli
Author Paul Zucarelli recounts how his near-death experience caused him to deepen his relationship with God, and allowed him to understand his Catholic faith better. Hosted by Fr. Mitch Pacwa.
