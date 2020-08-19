Third Secret of Fatima

Today we are facing the greatest confrontation that humanity has ever experienced. I do not suppose that the broad circles of American society or the broadest circles of Christian communities are fully aware of this. We face the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, the Gospel and its contradiction. This confrontation was included in the plans of Divine Providence. It is a time of trial into which the whole Church, especially Poland, must enter. It is a test not only of our nation and the Church. It is, in a sense, a test of the 2,000-year-old Christian culture and civilization with all its consequences: human dignity, the rights of the person, the rights of societies and peoples

We must prepare ourselves for great trials in the near future. future. Yes, they may even require the dedication of our lives and total dedication to Christ and Christ! It can be softened by your prayer and ours, but it cannot be reversed. Only in this way can the Church truly be renewed. How often the renewal of the Church was born of blood. This time will be no different. Let us be strong and let us prepare ourselves and trust Christ and His Holy Mother! Let us pray the rosary a lot and often!