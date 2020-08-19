Third Secret of Fatima

In August 1976, Card. Karol Wojtyła, visiting the United States, spoke the words: Today we are facing the greatest confrontation that humanity has ever experienced. I do not suppose that the broad circles of American society or the broadest circles of Christian communities are fully aware of this. We face the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, the Gospel and its contradiction. This confrontation was included in the plans of Divine Providence. It is a time of trial into which the whole Church, especially Poland, must enter. It is a test not only of our nation and the Church. It is, in a sense, a test of the 2,000-year-old Christian culture and civilization with all its consequences: human dignity, the rights of the person, the rights of societies and peoples [1].
A few years later, as Pope, while visiting Germany, he was asked about the Third Fatima Secret. St. John Paul II replied: We must prepare ourselves for great trials in the near future. future. Yes, they may even require the dedication of our lives and total dedication to Christ and Christ! It can be softened by your prayer and ours, but it cannot be reversed. Only in this way can the Church truly be renewed. How often the renewal of the Church was born of blood. This time will be no different. Let us be strong and let us prepare ourselves and trust Christ and His Holy Mother! Let us pray the rosary a lot and often! [2].
The present crisis of the Church and the world did not begin in the post-conciliar times, and the last council only made possible the sudden disclosure and official operation of the hidden forces in the Church, which operated in hiding in the last pre-conciliar centuries.
It must not be forgotten that as a result of the lutheran revolution the foundations of Catholic Europe and even the world were shaken, while as a result of the masonic french revolution, God's order in the world was rejected: the monarchy fell, the masons "the" order "won, and the masonic ideas swept the world and pressed into Church.
Pope Gregory XVI tried to react to such an extent that he called the railway "the road to hell", believing that its construction in the Papal State would strengthen the anti-monarchist bourgeoisie [3], but Leo XIII, who warned against the actions of the freemasons, accepted the masonic world [4] .
Pius IX fought fiercely against masonic liberalism and modernism, which gradually infected more and more clergy, but Pius X, who also condemned modernism, ultimately succumbed to the german modernists. [6] As early as during the pontificate of Benedict XIV, modernism began to penetrate the ranks of the clergy in high ecclesiastical positions [7].
As if that were not enough, communist agents infiltrated the Church in the first half of the 20th century. In the United States alone, over a thousand people became priests to destroy the Church from within. [8] In the scale of the whole Church, there could probably be several tens of thousands of such priests (it cannot be ruled out that some of them became bishops and cardinals).
At the same time, due to the sudden development of technology, the Church was forced to break out of the current state of isolation from the world and to confront new, hitherto unknown challenges (these circumstances favored the plans of Freemasonry).
As a result of the experience of the horrors of the hell of the Second World War, the teaching of the Church began to emphasize the truth about the inalienable dignity of every human being created in God's image.
From the moment of the invention and use of the atomic bomb, any war could end with a complete annihilation of the earth, therefore the emphasis was necessarily put on the pursuit of peace between nations, as well as on peaceful coexistence between the followers of all religions (freemasonry also inspired, supported and carefully used these aspirations to your goals).
At the same time, the mass media, in godless hands, took over the minds of people, distorting and drowning out the voice of the Church (the lack of involvement in the creation of Catholic mass media is one of the greatest omissions on the part of Catholics living in the 20th century).
The post-conciliar popes found themselves in an extraordinary and exceptional situation, because they found the world immensely changed, and this change became so permanent that they were unable to oppose it, and therefore they tried to convey the unchanging truth of the Gospel in a modern form, which in some circles to this day it raises some controversy. However, it must not be forgotten that in ordinary circumstances ordinary measures are applied, while in extraordinary circumstances exceptional and extraordinary measures are allowed, which are not allowed in normal circumstances [9].
Popes faced opposition not only from the world, but also from many members of the Church herself. A particular example is the rejection of the encyclical "Humanae vitae" by influential European bishops. After this event, Paul VI was convinced that he remained alone in the Church [10]
Saint John Paul II, brought up in the thomistic trend [11], initially tried to combine the teachings of St. Thomas with more contemporary theological and philosophical directions, but later (especially in the encyclical "Fides et ratio") he promoted only metaphysical philosophy [12]. However, he always stood with the unchanging deposit of the Catholic faith and tirelessly proclaimed Christ to the whole world, and the example of his holy life influenced many millions of people.
This great pope was well aware of the situation in the Church, but there was little he could do. It is enough to mention two facts: some appointments to bishops were made without his knowledge and consent, as mentioned by some hierarchs of the Church, including archbishop John Paul Lenga [13]. Primate, card. Wyszyński wrote that the Vatican readily accepts the enemies of the Church, and catholics were not allowed to meet the pope [14]. No wonder St. John Paul fled the Vatican so often to preach the Gospel to all nations.
Even less was able to do by Benedict XVI, who, from the moment of restoring the more traditional character of the rites of the post-conciliar liturgy, was ignored by the vast majority of Church hierarchs around the world and fiercely attacked by the mass media, until he finally could not stand and ... resigned from the papal office [15].
We are now reaching our climax, so the Church seems to be in chaos and confusion, and the world is plunged into terrifying darkness. In this way, the first part of the so far undisclosed [16] Third Secret of Fatima [17] is being fulfilled before our eyes.
At the same time, more and more good people show signs of awakening and awareness of the tragedy of the present situation, which in turn leads to a desire to completely return to the previous order, which only God can truly restore through direct intervention. which will be terrifying and very painful for all mankind. In this way the second part of the so far undisclosed [18] Third Secret of Fatima [19] will be fulfilled.
A new spring is coming in the Church, announced by St. John Paul II. It will be the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, announced during the apparitions at Fatima. A new medieval age is coming, but better and devoid of social injustice. The era of the greatest triumph of the Church is coming, which must first pass the final test and, like its Founder, be crucified in order to rise again and shine with the splendor of truth for all peoples in a renewed earth.
“In the Third Secret it is foretold, among other things, that the great apostasy in the Church will begin at the top” Cardinal Mario Ciappi