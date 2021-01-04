Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
22
Return To Tradition
43 minutes ago
EWTN decided to cancel some shows that no one cared about or ones that alienated their audience and what happened? Post trads and LeftCaths (same thing really) got offended and made a bunch of noise.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Download
Embed
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up