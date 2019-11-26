How to focus in the age of distraction

In order to study and to improve ourselves in our faith according to our poor capacities and strong distractions. First thing of the day must be to recite the Rosary so that we can't be trapped by … More

First thing of the day must be to recite the Rosary so that we can't be trapped by Satan that try to distract us until the end of the day in order that we go to sleep without making it. After we've done the Rosary, we know that all the time left is for what we have to do and less important !!! (especially in this time of diabolic disorientation)