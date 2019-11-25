Nov 25 - From the Revelations of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich: St. Catherine of Alexandria

V.2 pp. 532-540 "The angels opened the tomb and one of the hermits took the head, the other the light. shrunken body with its winding sheet in his hands, and both were borne down again by the angels.… More

V.2 pp. 532-540 "The angels opened the tomb and one of the hermits took the head, the other the light. shrunken body with its winding sheet in his hands, and both were borne down again by the angels. At the foot of Mt. Sinai I saw the chapel, supported by twelve columns, wherein rests the holy body. The monks seemed to be Greeks; they wear coarse habits made by themselves. I saw St. Catherine's bones in a small coffin, the snow-white skull and one entire arm, but nothing more. All things around this spot have fallen to decay. Near the sacristy is a little vault hollowed in the rock; in it are excavations containing only bones, most of them wrapped in wool or silk and well preserved. There are among them some bones of the prophets who once lived on the mountain. They were venerated even by the Athenians in their caves. I saw the bones of Jacob, and those of Joseph and his family which the Israelites brought with then from Egypt. These sacred objects seemed to be unknown, venerated only by the devout monks. The chapel is built on the side of the mountain facing Arabia."

Life and Revelations of Anna Katharina Emmerick