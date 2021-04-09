St. Paul of the Cross: You ought to forget yourself in God; let your spirit fall, as a drop of water, into that immense ocean of charity, to repose there and receive the divine communications, … More

St. Paul of the Cross: You ought to forget yourself in God; let your spirit fall, as a drop of water, into that immense ocean of charity, to repose there and receive the divine communications, without losing sight of your nothingness. We learn all things in this divine solitude; we learn more things in this interior school by being silent than by talking. St. Mary Magdalen out of love fell at the feet of Jesus; there she was silent, she listened, she loved, she lost herself in love. Take with you everywhere this spirit of prayer and interior recollection. Go out of yourself, and lose yourself in God ; go out of time, and lose yourself in eternity.