St Frances Xavier Cabrini, Dec 22.

Remnant TV's CATHOLIC SAINTS AND HOLY DAYS pays homage to the great Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini (Mother Cabrini), who founded the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Next time Francis tells you that until he came along the Catholic church had no idea how to be merciful, remind him about Mother Cabrini and tens of thousands of other Catholic missionaries who gave their lives for the poor, the underprivileged and the suffering the world over.