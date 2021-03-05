3 Powerful earthquakes rocked New Zealand - Magnitude 7.2 7.4 and 8.1 A series of powerful earthquakes occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of New Zealand. The magnitude of the strongest push … More





A series of powerful earthquakes occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of New Zealand.

The magnitude of the strongest push was 8.1. It was recorded near the Kermadec archipelago six hours after the first earthquake was reported. Due to seismic activity, a tsunami threat was declared. Destructive waves were predicted within a radius of 300 kilometers from the epicenter, and meanwhile, to one of the nearest cities there were less than 240. Thousands of people were urged to urgently leave their homes and leave as far from the coast as possible. But it looks like the danger is over. People have already been allowed to return. But the high alert mode is still maintained. Experts have counted more than 20 aftershocks. People in Australia and even Chile also received tsunami warnings.



