Mass for St Oscar Romero and the Installation of Diocesan Romero Shrine Guardians © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr More

Mass for St Oscar Romero and the Installation of Diocesan Romero Shrine Guardians



© Mazur/cbcew.org.uk



Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr