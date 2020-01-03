Clicks28

Holy Name of Jesus

"We have enjoined on the faithful to revere in a particular manner that Name which is above all names, the only Name under heaven by which those who believe in it can be saved, the Name of Jesus …More
"We have enjoined on the faithful to revere in a particular manner that Name which is above all names, the only Name under heaven by which those who believe in it can be saved, the Name of Jesus Christ who has purchased His people from their sins." – Bl. Pope Gregory X to Bl. John of Vercelli OP. Stained glass window from the Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart in Georgetown University, Washington DC.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
