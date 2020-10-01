Clicks34

Our Lady of the Rosary (Japanese)

LawrenceOP-Fan
October is the month of the Holy Rosary. Incidentally, today, 1 October 2020, is also the Mid-Autumn Festival observed by the Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and other peoples around South-East Asia. Hence, this beautiful Japanese silk painting of Our Lady with the Child Jesus holding a Rosary seems apt. May Our Lady of the Rosary pray for us!

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
