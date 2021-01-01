Australians are certainly ‘not one and free’ amid border closures: Panahi. Sky News host Rita Panahi says Australians are certainly “not one and free” at the moment as states continue to close … More

Sky News host Rita Panahi says Australians are certainly “not one and free” at the moment as states continue to close borders in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.



It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the second line of Advance Australia Fair will be changed from Friday January 1.



The line "for we are young and free" will be replaced by "one and free", in an attempt to recognise Indigenous history.



“For the prime minister to be even focusing on this and announcing this today, the timing of it is suspect to begin with,” Ms Panahi said.



“We are in the midst of a pandemic, we’ve just had states close their borders to each other, we certainly are not one and free at the moment.



“I just think he’s trying to appease people who are not going to be appeased by this move.”