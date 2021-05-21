Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of Nagasaki, Japan. Our social workers are working tirelessly to ensure peace and calm in this time of chaos. Let us pray the … More





Support us: Holy Rosary Marathon for an end to the Pandemic | Shrine of Our Lady of Nagasaki, Japan.Our social workers are working tirelessly to ensure peace and calm in this time of chaos. Let us pray the Holy Rosary for their needs and well-being from the shrine of Our Lady of Nagasaki, Japan on SW Prayer.Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune into swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.Kindly subscribe to this official Shalom World YouTube to receive all Papal Live event notifications from the Vatican.Support us: shalomworld.org/donate