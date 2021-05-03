Saint Florian Monastery, Austria.

Clicks1.4K
St. Florian Monastery (German: Stift Sankt Florian) is an Augustinian monastery in the town of Sankt Florian, Austria. Founded in the early ninth century, and later refounded by Augustinians in the eleventh century, St. Florian is the largest monastery in Upper Austria, and rivals Melk Abbey and Klosterneuburg Monastery as among the most impressive examples of Baroque architecture in Austria.[1] The monastery is dedicated to Saint Florian,[Note 1] whose fourth century grave lies beneath the monastery.[
The Monastery of the Canons Regular of St. Augustine's Order at St. Florian
Through the times and centuries, St. Florian is a place with a perfect harmony between faith, art and music. Just a few minutes from the city of Linz, you are here in between the nature. Be our guest, enjoy the lovely and peaceful guest-rooms. Use the time for a conversation with canons, go on a hike, or simply relax …More
Through the times and centuries, St. Florian is a place with a perfect harmony between faith, art and music. Just a few minutes from the city of Linz, you are here in between the nature. Be our guest, enjoy the lovely and peaceful guest-rooms. Use the time for a conversation with canons, go on a hike, or simply relax and let the daily routine behind you.
The Canons Regular of St. Augustine's are looking forward to seeing you and wish you a pleasant and blessed stay in St. Florian!
Florianjahr 2014
Hier die wichtigesten Termine auf einen Blick! Florianwallfahrt am Samstag, 3. Mai 2014 ab 10.30 Uhr und Pontifikalamt am Sonntag, 4. Mai 2014 ab 10 Uhr.
