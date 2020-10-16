Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
83
"Kind Person" - What About Facts And Decisions?
Tesa
1 hour ago
Laura Wolk, the first blind women to serve as a law clerk on the U.S. Supreme Court, delivers testimony supporting Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Court.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up