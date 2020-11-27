How to View the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. In late December 2020, the two largest planets in our Solar System, Jupiter and Saturn, will be so close in the sky that they’ll both be … More





In late December 2020, the two largest planets in our Solar System, Jupiter and Saturn, will be so close in the sky that they’ll both be visible through a telescope eyepiece at the same time. Such close passes are known as Great Conjunctions. The Great Conjunction of 2020 will be the closest in almost 400 years. This video explains what Great Conjunctions are and tells you how and when you may be able to see the Great Conjunction of 2020. It also describes what you may expect to be able to see by eye, using binoculars, or through a telescope. In late December, astronomers from the University of Exeter are also planning to try to live-stream a view of the Great Conjunction from a telescope over the internet. For more information, sign-up at: How to View the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.In late December 2020, the two largest planets in our Solar System, Jupiter and Saturn, will be so close in the sky that they’ll both be visible through a telescope eyepiece at the same time. Such close passes are known as Great Conjunctions. The Great Conjunction of 2020 will be the closest in almost 400 years. This video explains what Great Conjunctions are and tells you how and when you may be able to see the Great Conjunction of 2020. It also describes what you may expect to be able to see by eye, using binoculars, or through a telescope. In late December, astronomers from the University of Exeter are also planning to try to live-stream a view of the Great Conjunction from a telescope over the internet. For more information, sign-up at: jupitersaturn2020.org Video from Professor Matthew Bate (University of Exeter, UK). Other links: Exeter Astrophysics: emps.exeter.ac.uk Professor Matthew Bate: astro.ex.ac.uk/people/mbate/ The simulations of Jupiter and Saturn in the sky were produced using the Stellarium software, which is free, open source, and works on a variety of computer platforms: stellarium.org The animation of the orbits of the planets was produced using a modified version of the Python code written by ChongChong He and available at: github.com/…ongchonghe/Python-solar-system