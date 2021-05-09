Clicks4
Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis | 09 May 2021 “Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from the Vatican for the Recitation…More
Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis | 09 May 2021
“Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from the Vatican for the Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis.
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ON
Shalom World's website: shalomworld.org
iOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/
FOLLOW US ON
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
SW Prayer: swprayer.org
SW Pals: swpals.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate
“Queen of Heaven, Rejoice!” Yes, indeed. Your son has conquered death and saved us all. Join us LIVE from the Vatican for the Recitation of the Regina Coeli with Pope Francis.
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH US ON
Shalom World's website: shalomworld.org
iOS App: apple.com/us/app/shalom-world-tv/id995030357
Android App: google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ceino.shalomworld&hl=en_
Connected TV: shalomworld.org/watchon/
FOLLOW US ON
Facebook: facebook.com/login/?next=https://www.facebook.com/shalomworld/
Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv
Instagram: instagram.com/shalomworldtv/
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world
Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A
MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD
SW Prayer: swprayer.org
SW Pals: swpals.org
Shalom Media: shalommedia.org
Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org
TO SUPPORT US
shalomworld.org/donate