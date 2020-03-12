On this day (12 March) in 604, Pope St Gregory the Great died and passed over into heavenly glory. It was he who, in 590 when the plague struck Rome, organised seven processions that converged on St … More

On this day (12 March) in 604, Pope St Gregory the Great died and passed over into heavenly glory. It was he who, in 590 when the plague struck Rome, organised seven processions that converged on St Mary Major Basilica in Rome. May he pray for us in our current time of need. Stained glass window c.1300 in the church of St Pierre in Chartres.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr