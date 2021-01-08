The so called anti-Covid19 Vaccine, containing the uncovered, expressively named Luciferase Immunoprecipitation System

"Luciferase is a generic term for the class of oxidative enzymes that produce bioluminescence, and is usually distinguished from a photoprotein. The name was first used by Raphaël Dubois who invented the words luciferin and luciferase, for the substrate and enzyme, respectively. Both words are derived from the Latin word Lucifer – meaning lightbearer.
Luciferases are widely used in biotechnology, for microscopy and as reporter genes, for many of the same applications as fluorescent proteins. However, unlike fluorescent proteins, luciferases do not require an external light source, but do require addition of luciferin, the consumable substrate."
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luciferase
Assays about how luciferase is present in COVID-19 vaccines:
Measuring luciferase expression using the SpectraMax Glo Steady-Luc Reporter Assay Kit
Dual-Luciferase Reporter (DLR) Assay
Monitor NF-κB activation with a sensitive dual reporter assay
Detect dual luciferase expression
Highly sensitive dual luciferase detection with the SpectraMax DuoLuc Reporter Assay Kit
moleculardevices.com/…s/coronavirus-vaccine-research
Clicks26
- Report
Social networks