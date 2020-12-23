U.S. Bishop Answers Covid-19 Vaccine Question: Can Catholics Receive the Vaccine? This is a special EWTN Pro-Life Weekly report on COVID-19 vaccines and ethical concerns. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, … More





This is a special EWTN Pro-Life Weekly report on COVID-19 vaccines and ethical concerns. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, Chair of the USCCB's Pro-Life Committee, addresses top questions, concerns, criticisms facing the USCCB statement on COVID-19 vaccines and ethics. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.