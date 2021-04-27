Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike to pay for his ‘human infrastructure’ bill will cost high-earning Americans in more than a dozen states upwards of 50% on their long-term capital gains and other … More





Nearly doubling the federal capital gains rate could discourage those making more than $1 million from investing in the stock market as it’s increased from 23.8% to 39.6%, which would lower the GDP by 0.1% and reduce federal revenue by around $124 billion over 10 years, according to the



The current per state capital gains average is 29%, while the new rate Biden is proposing would make the average 48%.



When local and state capital tax rates are combined with the new federal level, 13 states and Washington D.C. would have a combined rate above 50%.



California, New York and New Jersey would have the highest rates at 56.7%, 54.3% and 54.2% respectively – and top combined rates in some localities would go even higher.



New York City, for example, has a local capital gains rate of 3.87% – meaning an investor would pay an all-in rate of around 58.2%. Those in Portland, Oregon would face a top rate of 57.3%.



Roughly 75% of stock investors wouldn’t be subject to an increase in the capital gains tax rate due to the types of accounts they own, according to Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike to pay for his ‘human infrastructure’ bill will cost high-earning Americans in more than a dozen states upwards of 50% on their long-term capital gains and other qualified dividends.Nearly doubling the federal capital gains rate could discourage those making more than $1 million from investing in the stock market as it’s increased from 23.8% to 39.6%, which would lower the GDP by 0.1% and reduce federal revenue by around $124 billion over 10 years, according to the Tax Foundation The current per state capital gains average is 29%, while the new rate Biden is proposing would make the average 48%.When local and state capital tax rates are combined with the new federal level, 13 states and Washington D.C. would have a combined rate above 50%.California, New York and New Jersey would have the highest rates at 56.7%, 54.3% and 54.2% respectively – and top combined rates in some localities would go even higher.New York City, for example, has a local capital gains rate of 3.87% – meaning an investor would pay an all-in rate of around 58.2%. Those in Portland, Oregon would face a top rate of 57.3%.Roughly 75% of stock investors wouldn’t be subject to an increase in the capital gains tax rate due to the types of accounts they own, according to UBS.