Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike to pay for his ‘human infrastructure’ bill will cost high-earning Americans in more than a dozen states upwards of 50% on their long-term capital gains and other qualified dividends.

Nearly doubling the federal capital gains rate could discourage those making more than $1 million from investing in the stock market as it’s increased from 23.8% to 39.6%, which would lower the GDP by 0.1% and reduce federal revenue by around $124 billion over 10 years, according to the Tax Foundation.

The current per state capital gains average is 29%, while the new rate Biden is proposing would make the average 48%.

When local and state capital tax rates are combined with the new federal level, 13 states and Washington D.C. would have a combined rate above 50%.

California, New York and New Jersey would have the highest rates at 56.7%, 54.3% and 54.2% respectively – and top combined rates in some localities would go even higher.

New York City, for example, has a local capital gains rate of 3.87% – meaning an investor would pay an all-in rate of around 58.2%. Those in Portland, Oregon would face a top rate of 57.3%.

Roughly 75% of stock investors wouldn’t be subject to an increase in the capital gains tax rate due to the types of accounts they own, according to UBS.
