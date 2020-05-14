Clicks446
NATIONS ANNIHILATED: Fatima and the Global Lockdown
If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be …More
If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated." - Our Lady of Fatima
Russia has certainly spread its errors with the first Abortion and child pornography originated there. Communism with its suppression of Religion and Atheism is the new norm. The Communists infiltrated the Catholic Church (see Bella Dodd) to subdue and corrupt it. We now have a false Pope, he is leading so many souls to hell. See fromrome.info/…/pope-st-pius-x-… and read comments. Fr Gruner, Fr …More
Russia has certainly spread its errors with the first Abortion and child pornography originated there. Communism with its suppression of Religion and Atheism is the new norm. The Communists infiltrated the Catholic Church (see Bella Dodd) to subdue and corrupt it. We now have a false Pope, he is leading so many souls to hell. See fromrome.info/…/pope-st-pius-x-… and read comments. Fr Gruner, Fr Kramer and Fr. Malachi Martin, the latter who had read the 3rd secret is maligned and discredited. They knew the apostasy in the Church would start at the top, meaning the " False Pope" Some Catholics are deliberately suppressing the truth for financial reasons. Many souls will follow "Bergoglio" into hell if unrepentant. Look up these people on youtube and follow Our Lady's requests, daily Rosary. Interestingly,Our Lady's apparitions at Fatima, took place between May and October of 1917, on the eve of the Bolshevik revolution.
...that moment when you realize Russia has better policies against homosexual propaganda and Islamic Shari'a than the West does. Putin goes to Church more than Western leaders, too.
Fra' Bugnolo's interpretation of prophecy is even more wonky than his understanding of Canon Law. He butchers both into the same meat-pie he feeds to the "Pope Benedict XVI 4 Eva" crowd. So no, we don't have a false …More
Fra' Bugnolo's interpretation of prophecy is even more wonky than his understanding of Canon Law. He butchers both into the same meat-pie he feeds to the "Pope Benedict XVI 4 Eva" crowd. So no, we don't have a false …More
...that moment when you realize Russia has better policies against homosexual propaganda and Islamic Shari'a than the West does. Putin goes to Church more than Western leaders, too.
Fra' Bugnolo's interpretation of prophecy is even more wonky than his understanding of Canon Law. He butchers both into the same meat-pie he feeds to the "Pope Benedict XVI 4 Eva" crowd. So no, we don't have a false Pope. We have an ecumenical modernist Pope who got elected after the last ecumenical modernist Pope retired.
Fra' Bugnolo's interpretation of prophecy is even more wonky than his understanding of Canon Law. He butchers both into the same meat-pie he feeds to the "Pope Benedict XVI 4 Eva" crowd. So no, we don't have a false Pope. We have an ecumenical modernist Pope who got elected after the last ecumenical modernist Pope retired.
St Francis prophesied "a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavor to draw many into error and death... JESUS CHRIST WILL SEND THEM NOT A TRUE PASTOR, BUT A DESTROYER." Also Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Then my Guide (Jesus) said: “This is Babel“.
I saw deplorable things: they were gambling, drinking, and talking in church; they were …More
Then my Guide (Jesus) said: “This is Babel“.
I saw deplorable things: they were gambling, drinking, and talking in church; they were …More
St Francis prophesied "a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavor to draw many into error and death... JESUS CHRIST WILL SEND THEM NOT A TRUE PASTOR, BUT A DESTROYER." Also Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
Then my Guide (Jesus) said: “This is Babel“.
I saw deplorable things: they were gambling, drinking, and talking in church; they were also courting women. All sorts of abominations were perpetrated there. Priests allowed everything and said Mass with much irreverence. I saw that few of them were still Godly… All these things caused me much distress.
+ Then I saw the connection between the two Popes and the two temples"
francismary.org/end-time-prophe…
Then my Guide (Jesus) said: “This is Babel“.
I saw deplorable things: they were gambling, drinking, and talking in church; they were also courting women. All sorts of abominations were perpetrated there. Priests allowed everything and said Mass with much irreverence. I saw that few of them were still Godly… All these things caused me much distress.
+ Then I saw the connection between the two Popes and the two temples"
francismary.org/end-time-prophe…
A prophecy that hasn't yet come to pass. If it has, I would appreciate a list of the various nations that have been annihilated.
please support the remnant TV Michael Matt remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/remnant-tv