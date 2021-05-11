Francis’ Alternative To Deaconesses, Lay-Catechists Assigned By Formal RITE

Francis issued on May 11 the Moto Proprio Antiquum ministerium instituting the ministry of the lay Catechist.
Bishops have to determine criteria such as age, academic formation, etc. for the admission of men and women to exercise this ministry.
This commitment "must however be carried out in a fully 'secular' manner, avoiding any form of clericalization."
The Congregation for Divine Worship will soon publish the "Rite of Institution" of the Catechist.
The Motu Proprio describes Catechists as a “stable form of service” carried out by the laity.
At the press conference presenting the document, Vatican Archbishop Rino Fisichella repeated that Catechists will be a “stable” ministry and not a role for a period of time.
Fisichella said that his office spent, at Francis' request, the past five years studying the possibility of instituting the ministry of the catechist.
