A confirmation the volcanic eruptions are on their way in this homily around the 4 minute time clock of this talk; volcanic eruptions were in the prophetic messages of the Seers Luz De Maria and … More

A confirmation the volcanic eruptions are on their way in this homily around the 4 minute time clock of this talk; volcanic eruptions were in the prophetic messages of the Seers Luz De Maria and Jenifer posted on the Countdown to the Kingdom website that I posted on Gloria T.V. Fr Mark says the volcanic experts are predicting Europe will be effected if the plates of the earth erupt in Iceland as they are moving. He said there were around 20,000 quakes/eruptions in one week and around 40,000 since then. Must watch...