Archbishop: Preaching Over FIVE Minutes Is A Crime

In Santa Fe Archdiocese, USA, a “spectacular bullying of priests” is taking place, writes Damian Thompson on Twitter.com (August 17).Vicar General Glenn Jones alerted his personnel that the archdiocese had “received reports of some homilies going on for well over the five-minute limit set by the Archbishop.”According to Jones this “not only increases [coronavirus] exposure time to others, but increases the discomfiture of many congregants, to the point of some not attending Masse because of it.”Therefore Archbishop John Wester announced “severe actions" against his priests "including possible suspension of the faculty to preach.”Thompson describes Wester as “smooth and user-friendly on television” while he issues "haughty and menacing diktats to his clergy.”