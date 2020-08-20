Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
1
Euthanasia - Eric Vermeer
HerzMariae
7 minutes ago
This mini-documentary, examines the negative impact of legalized euthanasia in Belgium and The Netherlands, as told by the medical, counselling and ethics perspective.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up