Clicks77
charisma
12

SATANIC MARCHES PLANNED IN U.S. CITIES TODAY!!!

Lord, thank you that we are aware of these plans in advance so that we can counter the counterfeit with truth--Your truth, Jesus. His work on the cross is complete!

A Luciferian March for a One World Government will be held in at least 22 U.S. cities on June 21 during a solar eclipse. More cities are being added as they attempt to make this a nationwide and worldwide movement of appealing to Satan for empowering the One World Government. A worldwide livestream of the Stonehenge satanic ceremonies is also planned for the first time ever.

Summer solstice is a high holiday for Luciferians, as many of their rituals are related to the lunar and solar cycles. This year’s summer solstice also coincides with a “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse event where the moon will cover the sun and create the appearance of a ring of fire.

DOWNLOAD A FREE PRAYER GUIDE FOR PRAYING AGAINST CURSES. CLICK BELOW!

The marches are intended to create chaos and it has been speculated by some that demonstrators may even try to erect satanic monuments at existing sites where Confederate and other allegedly racist statues have been torn down. How shocking that we are in a state that Luciferians would be so open and bold to march in public. Prayer is needed to put a covering on the parts of our nation where boots will be on the ground.

Let us act in the opposite spirit of the chaos, darkness, and oppression that this march seeks to bring. We bind those powers that come in order to carry out this assignment. Intercessors, rise up in worship, prayer, fasting and even marching in the streets to proclaim the good news of Christ.

These are the listed sites hosting Luciferian marches at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21st. Others will be named as we hear. Reportedly there are 22 cities in all.

Raleigh, North Carolina
North Carolina State Capitol

Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville City Hall

Cincinnati, Ohio
Platt Park

New York City
Zuccotti Park

Niagra Falls, Buffalo, New York
Niagra Falls International Rainbow Bridge

Jerusalem, Israel
The Wailing Wall

Salem, Oregon
Oregon State Capitol

Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles City Hall

Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin State Capitol

Buffalo, New York
Buffalo City Hall

Albany, NY
New York State Capitol

Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona State Capitol

Toronto, Ontario
Toronto City Hall

Washington, DC
The White House

Syracuse, NY
James M. Hanley Federal Building

Anchorage, Alaska
Anchorage Towne Square

Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas City Hall

Reno, Nevada
Reno City Hall

Goodale Park
Columbus, Ohio

Rochester, New York
Rochester City Hall

Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska State Capitol

Boston, Massachusetts
Massachusetts State House

FULL ARTICLE
  • Report

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
Christian Statues ruined (same fight)
Eva shares this
1
  • Report
US Bishops have followed the call to prayer.
charisma
  • Report
Please pray and share. God bless you all.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up