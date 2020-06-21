SATANIC MARCHES PLANNED IN U.S. CITIES TODAY!!!

These are the listed sites hosting Luciferian marches at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21st. Others will be named as we hear. Reportedly there are 22 cities in all.

Lord, thank you that we are aware of these plans in advance so that we can counter the counterfeit with truth--Your truth, Jesus. His work on the cross is complete!A Luciferian March for a One World Government will be held in at least 22 U.S. cities on June 21 during a solar eclipse. More cities are being added as they attempt to make this a nationwide and worldwide movement of appealing to Satan for empowering the One World Government. A worldwide livestream of the Stonehenge satanic ceremonies is also planned for the first time ever.Summer solstice is a high holiday for Luciferians, as many of their rituals are related to the lunar and solar cycles. This year’s summer solstice also coincides with a “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse event where the moon will cover the sun and create the appearance of a ring of fire.The marches are intended to create chaos and it has been speculated by some that demonstrators may even try to erect satanic monuments at existing sites where Confederate and other allegedly racist statues have been torn down. How shocking that we are in a state that Luciferians would be so open and bold to march in public. Prayer is needed to put a covering on the parts of our nation where boots will be on the ground.Let us act in the opposite spirit of the chaos, darkness, and oppression that this march seeks to bring. We bind those powers that come in order to carry out this assignment. Intercessors, rise up in worship, prayer, fasting and even marching in the streets to proclaim the good news of Christ.Raleigh, North CarolinaNorth Carolina State CapitolJacksonville, FloridaJacksonville City HallCincinnati, OhioPlatt ParkNew York CityZuccotti ParkNiagra Falls, Buffalo, New YorkNiagra Falls International Rainbow BridgeJerusalem, IsraelThe Wailing WallSalem, OregonOregon State CapitolLos Angeles, CaliforniaLos Angeles City HallMadison, WisconsinWisconsin State CapitolBuffalo, New YorkBuffalo City HallAlbany, NYNew York State CapitolPhoenix, ArizonaArizona State CapitolToronto, OntarioToronto City HallWashington, DCThe White HouseSyracuse, NYJames M. Hanley Federal BuildingAnchorage, AlaskaAnchorage Towne SquareLas Vegas, NevadaLas Vegas City HallReno, NevadaReno City HallGoodale ParkColumbus, OhioRochester, New YorkRochester City HallLincoln, NebraskaNebraska State CapitolBoston, MassachusettsMassachusetts State House