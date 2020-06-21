SATANIC MARCHES PLANNED IN U.S. CITIES TODAY!!!

Lord, thank you that we are aware of these plans in advance so that we can counter the counterfeit with truth--Your truth, Jesus. His work on the cross is complete!
A Luciferian March for a One World Government will be held in at least 22 U.S. cities on June 21 during a solar eclipse. More cities are being added as they attempt to make this a nationwide and worldwide movement of appealing to Satan for empowering the One World Government. A worldwide livestream of the Stonehenge satanic ceremonies is also planned for the first time ever.
Summer solstice is a high holiday for Luciferians, as many of their rituals are related to the lunar and solar cycles. This year’s summer solstice also coincides with a “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse event where the moon will cover the sun and create the appearance of a ring of fire.
DOWNLOAD A FREE PRAYER GUIDE FOR PRAYING AGAINST CURSES. CLICK BELOW!
The marches are intended to create chaos and it has been speculated by some that demonstrators may even try to erect satanic monuments at existing sites where Confederate and other allegedly racist statues have been torn down. How shocking that we are in a state that Luciferians would be so open and bold to march in public. Prayer is needed to put a covering on the parts of our nation where boots will be on the ground.
Let us act in the opposite spirit of the chaos, darkness, and oppression that this march seeks to bring. We bind those powers that come in order to carry out this assignment. Intercessors, rise up in worship, prayer, fasting and even marching in the streets to proclaim the good news of Christ.
These are the listed sites hosting Luciferian marches at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 21st. Others will be named as we hear. Reportedly there are 22 cities in all.
Raleigh, North Carolina
North Carolina State Capitol
Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville City Hall
Cincinnati, Ohio
Platt Park
New York City
Zuccotti Park
Niagra Falls, Buffalo, New York
Niagra Falls International Rainbow Bridge
Jerusalem, Israel
The Wailing Wall
Salem, Oregon
Oregon State Capitol
Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles City Hall
Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin State Capitol
Buffalo, New York
Buffalo City Hall
Albany, NY
New York State Capitol
Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona State Capitol
Toronto, Ontario
Toronto City Hall
Washington, DC
The White House
Syracuse, NY
James M. Hanley Federal Building
Anchorage, Alaska
Anchorage Towne Square
Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas City Hall
Reno, Nevada
Reno City Hall
Goodale Park
Columbus, Ohio
Rochester, New York
Rochester City Hall
Lincoln, Nebraska
Nebraska State Capitol
Boston, Massachusetts
Massachusetts State House
FULL ARTICLE
Clicks77
- Report
Social networks