TRADCATKNIGHT: NEW! SPECIAL GUEST EXCLUSIVE PODCAST: FEBRUARY 22: MICHAEL SNYDER, “GOD IS SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST AND WE ARE LIVING IN THE LAST DAYS”

PROLIFIC WRITER AND AUTHOR MICHAEL SNYDER FROM THE ECONOMIC COLLAPSE BLOG JOINS THE SHOW AGAIN TO DISCUSS (1 HR LONG):LATEST ECONOMIC NEWS, STOCK MARKET CRASH IMMINENTTRUMP OUT BIDEN IN, WHAT TO EXPECTRISE IN THE DEMONIC, UFO AGENDADEEP FREEZE BY THE DEEP STATELATEST EARTH CHANGES, DIVINE WARNINGS OF NATUREWHAT WILL BE THE NEXT PANDEMIC?LIVING OUT OF THE BEAST SYSTEM NOWRISE OF THE ANTICHRIST, SIGNS STILL WHICH PRECEDE HIS ARRIVALWHAT IS THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE USA?LOCUST INVASIONS, FOOD SHORTAGES, FAMINESAND MUCH MORE!