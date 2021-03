Grandfather of French Revolution, Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Intervention by Fr Patrick Summers (fsspx) at the Tokyo International Symposium about the "French" Revolution, organized by Father Thomas … More

Grandfather of French Revolution, Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Intervention by Fr Patrick Summers (fsspx) at the Tokyo International Symposium about the "French" Revolution, organized by Father Thomas Onoda (fsspx) and Paul de Lacvivier, editor-in-chief of Vexilla Galliae .