The Sacraments? For Mexican Bishops THIS Is "Necessary"

The Mexican Bishops’ Conference wrote in a February 9 statement on Cem.org.mx that it is “necessary” to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. It is unthinkable that the same bishops would have insisted so strongly on the necessity of the seven sacraments.
They mention that the currently approved vaccines use cell lines from aborted children but this is no serious impediment for them. Instead, they use the recent document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to get rid of this big problem.
The bishops further substantiate their moral imperative to be vaccinated with Francis’ unsubstantiated claim that “from an ethical point of view everyone should be vaccinated.”
