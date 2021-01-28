Newly ordained Catholic priest dies in Madrid explosion | SW NEWS 190 Newly ordained Catholic priest dies in Madrid explosion A young Spanish priest, who was ordained to the sacred priesthood only … More

Newly ordained Catholic priest dies in Madrid explosion A young Spanish priest, who was ordained to the sacred priesthood only seven months ago, has died in hospital following an explosion in central Madrid. 36-year-old Father Ruben Perez Ayala was one of the four people killed by the blast which took place last Wednesday at the Virgen de la Paloma parish near Puerta de Toledo in the center of the Spanish capital. Pope Francis prays for homeless man who died near Saint Peter’s Square Pope Francis has publicly prayed for the repose of the soul of a homeless man who died from the coldwhile sleeping outdoors near Saint Peter’s Square last week. The 46-year-old Nigerian man – known only as Edwin – was found dead on Wednesday morning. May he rest in peace. South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee approves ‘fetal heartbeat bill’ The State of South Carolina in the United States has taken a major step towards banning abortion from the moment an infant’s heartbeat can be detected in the womb. That’s just one of the measures contained within proposed legislation that met with the approval of the South Carolina Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee on Monday. The State of Kentucky passes law to protect babies born alive during abortion A bill requiring appropriate medical care for babies who survive attempted abortions has become law in the State of Kentucky. The so-called “Born Alive” legislation was passed by the Kentucky Legislature on January the 9th. It was then sent to the state’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear for either veto or signature. Pro-abortion protesters disrupt Holy Mass in Columbus A group of pro-abortion protesters were detained by police after disrupting Holy Mass in the Ohioan capital of Columbus. About eight protesters stormed into the St. Joseph's cathedral in downtown Columbus on Friday evening. Almost 2000 turn out for San Francisco’s Walk for Life West Coast Despite COVID-restrictions, almost 2000 people turned out for San Francisco’s Walk for Life West Coast on Sunday. The event began with Holy Mass offered by the San Francisco’s archbishop, the Most Reverend Salvatore Cordileone, at the city’s St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral. French geneticist who discovered the cause of Down syndrome moves one step closer to sainthood The French geneticist who discovered the cause of Down syndrome has moved one step closer to sainthood. On January the 21st, Pope Francis recognized the heroic virtues of the French physician, Jérôme Lejeune, who died in 1994 at the age of 67.