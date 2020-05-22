Clicks39
My soul doth magnify the Lord,
And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed. (Lc 1, 46-48) Magnificat anim…More
And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.
For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.
(Lc 1, 46-48)
Magnificat anima mea Dominum :
et exsultavit spiritus meus in Deo salutari meo.
Quia respexit humilitatem ancillæ suæ : ecce enim ex hoc beatam me dicent omnes generationes,
John Rutter - Magnificat
1. Magnificat anima mea
Monteverdichor Würzburg
Thüringer Symphoniker Saalfeld-Rudolstadt
Matthias Beckert (cond.)
Source: www.youtube.com/watch
For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed.
(Lc 1, 46-48)
Magnificat anima mea Dominum :
et exsultavit spiritus meus in Deo salutari meo.
Quia respexit humilitatem ancillæ suæ : ecce enim ex hoc beatam me dicent omnes generationes,
John Rutter - Magnificat
1. Magnificat anima mea
Monteverdichor Würzburg
Thüringer Symphoniker Saalfeld-Rudolstadt
Matthias Beckert (cond.)
Source: www.youtube.com/watch