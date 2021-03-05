EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, March 4, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In a video message, Pope Francis says he is looking forward to praying with his brothers and sisters of other religious … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: In a video message, Pope Francis says he is looking forward to praying with his brothers and sisters of other religious traditions. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to discuss more of what the Holy Father said in his message to the Iraqis. Republican Iowa Senator, Joni Ernst, recently introduced a bill known as the Informed Consent Act. Senator Joni Ernst joins to tell us more about the bill and why she felt it was important to introduce it now. Senate Democrats say they believe they have the votes to get their version of a COVID relief bill to the President's desk, but Republican lawmakers say they plan to introduce a series of amendments to the bill. Meanwhile, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough says, regarding the COVID-19 Vaccine, "Well the biggest challenge is supply and that's why we really need the American Rescue Plan." Last week, the House passed the Equality Act, and now the director of the Conscience Project, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer joins to talk more about this bill and how exactly it threatens religious freedom. And finally this evening, a movie is set to be released next month that will tell the inside story of one of the most famous and controversial court cases in U.S. history, Roe v Wade. Executive Producer of 'Roe v Wade' and Pastoral Associate of Priests for Life, Dr. Alveda King, joins to talk more about this movie, her involvement and why it was important for her.