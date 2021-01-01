Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God GSCatholicChurch Once again, we begin a new year celebrating the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. On this first day of the year, our Lady’s … More

Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God GSCatholicChurch



Once again, we begin a new year celebrating the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God. On this first day of the year, our Lady’s example invites us to cultivate a contemplative spirit in our hearts. In that spirit, let us consider what it might mean for us to make a “Marian” New Year’s resolution.