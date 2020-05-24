WHAT HAPPENED TO SISTER LUCY, with Dr. Peter Chojnowski / FIDESHOW #4

Today, FIDE TV will be honored by the presence of Dr. Peter Chojnowski for an interview regarding the Sister Lucy’s Truth Project. For years now, some Catholics have raised serious questions about … More

Today, FIDE TV will be honored by the presence of Dr. Peter Chojnowski for an interview regarding the Sister Lucy’s Truth Project. For years now, some Catholics have raised serious questions about what happened to Sister Lucy of Fatima after the death of pope Pius XII. Faithful Catholics devoted to Our Lady of Fatima noticed that the “Sister Lucy” that appeared in the late 1960’s, in the wake of the Vatican 2 revolution, seemed to be a quite different person, not only physically, but also spiritually. Yet, what were then mere doubts have now become scientific certitude, thanks to Dr. Peter Chojnowski’s ground-breaking initiative. The Sister Lucy’s Truth website : sisterlucyimposter.org Donate for Sister Lucy’s Truth project : sisterlucyimposter.org/donate/ Dr. Peter Chojnowski’s website : radtradthomist.chojnowski.me Follow us on Twitter and Facebook @Fidecatholica Visit our website : fidecatholica.wordpress.com