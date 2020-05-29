Planned Parenthood Admit Under Oath to Illegally Selling Fetal Body Parts

David Daleiden, of the Center for Medical Progress, released a new video this week which showed Planned Parenthood admitting under oath to illegally selling fetal body parts. Jill Stanek, of the … More

David Daleiden, of the Center for Medical Progress, released a new video this week which showed Planned Parenthood admitting under oath to illegally selling fetal body parts. Jill Stanek, of the Susan B. Anthony List, joins us to discuss the significance of this video. Pro-life lawmakers call for an investigation after reports that Planned Parenthood affiliates improperly applied for and received approximately 80 million dollars in coronavirus relief funds—Jill Stanek of the Susan B. Anthony List joins us for pro-life analysis. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.