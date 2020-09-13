Francis: Gloom and Doom But No Facts

Without presenting facts, Francis claimed during a September 12 audience for the Laudato Si’ Communities that it is “evident” that climate change not only upsets the balance of nature, but causes poverty and hunger.Never before, there has been less hunger and poverty on earth - except for wars.Francis fuelled climate panic by claiming that the coronavirus has proven that - for unspecified reasons - this problem cannot be separated from the problem of the environment in which men lives.Franziskus: Drohbotschaft doch keine FaktenOhne Fakten zu präsentieren, behauptete Franziskus während einer Audienz für die Laudato Si' Communities am 12. September, dass es "offensichtlich" sei, dass der Klimawandel nicht nur das Gleichgewicht der Natur störe, sondern auch Armut und Hunger verursache.Niemals zuvor gab es weniger Hunger und Armut auf der Erde - ausser aufgrund von Kriegen.Franziskus schürte die Klimapanik, indem er behauptete, dass das Coronavirus bewiesen habe, dass - aus welchen Gründen auch immer - dieses Problem nicht von dem Umweltproblem getrennt werden könne.