Jerusalem: A Priest Discovers the Traditional Latin Mass

The Austrian Hospice in Jerusalem, a pilgrims’ hostel, is a refuge for the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in the Holy Land, Paix-Liturgique.org writes.
Two years ago, New York born Father Antony Giambrone OP started celebrating the TLM there.
The hostel’s rector is Austrian Father Markus Stephan Bugnyar. According to him, the interest for the TLM among the pilgrims is constant, especially since Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum.
Bugnyar started celebrating the TLM himself some years ago after having met the Fathers of the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) of Vienna where he saw a TLM for the first time.
He attended a second TLM and realised “many things” understanding that this Mass is a “big help” for the priests who has no longer to put himself in the centre. This changed his mentality. Now, he offers the TLM privately in the hospice’s chapel.
Celebrating the TLM changed for Bugnyar the way he presides the Novus Ordo: "I shifted from focussing on the faithful to being concentrated more on God."
A few years ago, Bugnyar had the opportunity to thank Benedict XVI personally for Summorum Pontificum.
