O highest hope of mortals,
Blest Light of Saints above,
O Jesu, on whose boyhood
Home smiled with kindly love;
And thou whose bosom nursed him,
O Mary, highly graced,
Whose breast gave milk to Jesus,
Whose arms thy God embraced;
And thou of all men chosen
To guard the Virgin’s fame,
To whom God’s Son refused not
A Father’s gracious name;
Born for the nation’s healing,
Of Jesse’s lineage high,
Behold the suppliants kneeling,
O hear the sinners’ cry!
The sun returned to evening,
Dusks all the twilight air:
We, lingering here before you,
Pour out our heartfelt prayer.
Your home was as a garden
Made glad with fairest flowers;
May life thus blossom sweetly
In every home of ours.
All praise to Thee, O Jesus,
who parents dost obey;
Praise to the sovereign Father
and Paraclete for aye.
Amen.
