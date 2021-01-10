O highest hope of mortals, Blest Light of Saints above, O Jesu, on whose boyhood Home smiled with kindly love; And thou whose bosom nursed him, O Mary, highly graced, Whose breast gave milk to … More

O highest hope of mortals,



Blest Light of Saints above,

O Jesu, on whose boyhood

Home smiled with kindly love;



And thou whose bosom nursed him,

O Mary, highly graced,

Whose breast gave milk to Jesus,

Whose arms thy God embraced;



And thou of all men chosen

To guard the Virgin’s fame,

To whom God’s Son refused not

A Father’s gracious name;



Born for the nation’s healing,

Of Jesse’s lineage high,

Behold the suppliants kneeling,

O hear the sinners’ cry!



The sun returned to evening,

Dusks all the twilight air:

We, lingering here before you,

Pour out our heartfelt prayer.



Your home was as a garden

Made glad with fairest flowers;

May life thus blossom sweetly

In every home of ours.



All praise to Thee, O Jesus,

who parents dost obey;

Praise to the sovereign Father

and Paraclete for aye.

Amen.