Clicks7
novaetvetera
O highest hope of mortals, Blest Light of Saints above, O Jesu, on whose boyhood Home smiled with kindly love; And thou whose bosom nursed him, O Mary, highly graced, Whose breast gave milk to …More
O highest hope of mortals,

Blest Light of Saints above,
O Jesu, on whose boyhood
Home smiled with kindly love;

And thou whose bosom nursed him,
O Mary, highly graced,
Whose breast gave milk to Jesus,
Whose arms thy God embraced;

And thou of all men chosen
To guard the Virgin’s fame,
To whom God’s Son refused not
A Father’s gracious name;

Born for the nation’s healing,
Of Jesse’s lineage high,
Behold the suppliants kneeling,
O hear the sinners’ cry!

The sun returned to evening,
Dusks all the twilight air:
We, lingering here before you,
Pour out our heartfelt prayer.

Your home was as a garden
Made glad with fairest flowers;
May life thus blossom sweetly
In every home of ours.

All praise to Thee, O Jesus,
who parents dost obey;
Praise to the sovereign Father
and Paraclete for aye.
Amen.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up