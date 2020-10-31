First Lady Melania Trump ‘unapologetically’ supports gay Republicans

‘Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage,’ she said about the president. “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my … More

‘Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage,’ she said about the president.



“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay, or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth,” asserted Mrs. Trump. “Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed.”

“As leader of the Republican party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally,” she continued. “Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage. Donald is also the first president to appoint an openly gay official to his cabinet.”

“Today we see free-thinkers and independent voices — like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans — silenced, censored, and bullied by cancel culture mobs,” she said.



“I’m First Lady Melania Trump. I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken,” she added, incorporating the name of the Log Cabin Trump campaign site, “