Ad Hominem Fallacy: Denigrating when arguments are lacking

“Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people”, said Eleanor Roosevelt. And she was not wrong. When it lacks intellectual height we fall into personal mud.
Unfortunately, the tendency to disqualify others, when they do not have solid arguments, is increasingly common in all spheres of our social life. A tendency that endangers our ability to reach an understanding because it destroys bridges on its path. That tendency is known as the ad hominem fallacy Link/psychology-spot.
Clicks46
- Report
Social networks
@Ultraviolet @F M Shyanguya are using Ad Hominem Fallacy argumentation
As Fulton John Sheen said that “Arrogance is the manifestation of weakness, the secret fear towards rivals.”
3 more comments from Gesù è con noi
"Arrogant people: Pride that arises from insecurity and ignorance"
"The ad hominem fallacy is often the result of lack of argument and frustration. "
"Personal disqualifications say more about the attacker than the attacked"