Ad Hominem Fallacy: Denigrating when arguments are lacking

“Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people”,

ad hominem

said Eleanor Roosevelt. And she was not wrong. When it lacks intellectual height we fall into personal mud.Unfortunately, the tendency to disqualify others, when they do not have solid arguments, is increasingly common in all spheres of our social life. A tendency that endangers our ability to reach an understanding because it destroys bridges on its path. That tendency is known as thefallacy Link/psychology-spot.