BCP’s commentary on a journalist’s interview with a homosexuality promoter, Vatican adviser, priest James Martin SJ (Part seven: Endeavour for an approval of homosexuality in the Church)

Jesuit Martin : “The Church is obligated to help persecuted minorities and not to intensify the persecution.”



Commentary : With this statement, Martin manipulates the fact as if homosexuals were the persecuted minority and it is the duty of the Church to help them. We ask: Is homosexuality a sin or is it not? It is! And how is the Church obligated to help those that are tangled in the slavery of sin? It has to lead them to saving repentance and not to legalize the sin , as Martin is trying to do. As for the worldly laws, are there any laws, according to which the homosexuals are persecuted? No, on the contrary, there are laws that are globally adopted and that lead to persecution of those, who are fighting back the immoral invasion. All it takes is to make a true statement about homosexuality and you get be punished with up to three years in prison. If a person defends natural values, such as family and raising children, they allegedly discriminate against homosexuals and can end up in court. However, that is a discrimination against the majority! Even the presumption of innocence was repealed on account of the homosexuals, so now they can accuse anybody for no reason and the accused must humble before them and prove to the court that they had not committed any wrongdoing towards them. That is the most serious discrimination, and this should be supported by the Church? Moreover, as for the so-called persecution – according to Martin, from whom should the Church protect homosexuals? In reality, from God and from His laws. That is most absurd!



Martin : “In such situations, we have to always turn to Jesus, a person, who always turned to those who were marginalized or persecuted.”



Commentary : This is another gross manipulation. Jesus is not just a person and He did not cancel out God’s law, but He always called sin, sin. He came for the sake of the contrite ones, who want to separate themselves from the sin and long after salvation. Homosexuals, who don’t want to repent, reject the Savior. In addition, they make every effort to cancel God’s and natural laws and persecute a concept of family and every moral society. There is a difference between a non-repentant and a repentant homosexual , who humbles himself before God’s law in the same way as any other repentant sinner. Such person will be forgiven by Jesus. However, Martin a priori refuses repentance – no penitence and no conversion from sin! What a satanic pride: Jesuit Martin subjects the laws of God to a dictate of immorality.



Martin : “Think about how He (Jesus) dealt with people, such as a Roman centurion, a Samaritan woman, with people outside of Jewish culture. Does He exclude them? No!”



Commentary : Jesus pointed out the faith of the Roman centurion, and the Samaritan woman opened Sichem for the mission of Jesus. None of them had anything to do with a sin of Sodom.



Martin : “He acts the other way around. He builds a relationship with them.”



Commentary : What kind of relationship was Jesus entering into with them? By no means is it a sinful relationship, as Martin tries to attribute, but it is a relationship, in which He shows them the truth and prompts them to a true conversion and repentance with the aim to save the soul. Martin pursues the exact opposite.



Martin : “…and even, if they criticize Him (Jesus) for it. Jesus has to be our model.”



Commentary : Martin connects two areas, which are completely unrelated. Martin sees that he is rightly criticized for promoting immorality and rebellion against God’s commandments. He takes a shortcut and says that Jesus was also criticized and that He has to be a model for us. This is another of Martin’s deceit and manipulation! Jesus was not only criticized, but also sentenced to death, however not for defending immorality and rebelling against God’s commandments. He suffered and died for us, for our sins to save us and redeem us. Martin’s statements and preaching of the Lord Jesus are diametrically opposed. Martin promotes lies and the entire system of death; Lord Jesus, on the other hand, truth and life.



Martin : “I always tell people that they may not know it, but they (homosexuals) baptized your children, visited you in a hospital, listened to your confession, taught your children in school and buried your parents. And they did all this in spite of the fact that people had despised them or had said that such people should not be.”



Commentary : The Church in America had to pay 2 billion dollars to hush up pedophile and homosexual scandals of homosexual priests. At his apostolic trips to Australia, Ireland or America, Benedict XVI apologized for the crimes committed by homosexual and pedophile priests. Yes, they baptized your children , but later they abused them, but that is something that Martin will not say. Another thing – these sodomites, who dishonored priesthood, caused that the public now sees every priest as a homosexual pedophile, who endangers children! In addition, many people have left the Church as a result, and also God, and strayed from the path of salvation.



Jesuit Martin : “The Church has a duty to help the persecuted minorities, and not to intensify the persecution.”



Commentary : LGBT groups are not persecuted, but rather privileged today! Moreover, they are intolerant, aggressive and introduce dictatorship. They feel discriminated for the fact alone that family as such exists. The Church should protect a family and poor children and not those who damage them morally. In some countries it is no longer allowed to use a word father , but because of the homosexuals, the terms parent 1 and parent 2 had to be introduced. An unborn child must equally not be designated as a boy or a girl. The goal of this disruptive movement, which is supported by the political structure and anti-laws, is to destroy not only family as a basic building block of the society, but also the Body of Christ and His Church .



Martin : “In view of the fact that they feel so persecuted and unwanted, most of them is afraid to talk about it (about their homosexuality) …”



Commentary : The fact that a homosexual priest feels unwanted is not a matter of a subjective opinion of some believers or priests. If he cares about his salvation, he must admit that it is sodomy as such that is unwanted. He himself must stand up against it and not portray himself as a suffering victim and want from everyone to violate God’s laws and to respect a gross immorality as if it was a new norm. Martin manipulates in a most serious way. The sin of homosexuality is much more severe than a sin of a celibate priest who would sin with a woman. Such a person must repent. However, in case of a homosexual sin, removal from the priesthood is part of the sodomite’s true repentance. St. Pius V. ordered that if a cleric, be it a priest, a religious person or bishop, commits the sin of sodomy, they must be degraded from their ecclesiastical rank and handed over to a secular court to receive a justified punishment. Today, the secular court does not punish sodomites, but according to the Scripture and the Tradition of the Church, such person must not act as a priest, even if he repented . If someone has a tendency for this in their behavior, they have no place in the seminary or in the monastery. The path of priesthood is not the right one for such a person. He must fight for the purity for the sake of his soul’s salvation, but he cannot be a priest. If there are exceptions and homosexuals are ordained into priesthood, the fruit of this is an internal demoralizing of the Church and a public outrage.



Martin : “And show them, as Jesus asks, love, mercy and openness.”



Commentary : Jesus does not ask us to approve sodomy by abusing words such as love and mercy . A true love, mercy and openness are related to God’s commandments, repentance and avoiding an opportunity to sin.



Love means to warn the sodomites against the path into the eternal damnation. CCC (Catechism) cunningly uses the term “respect, compassion and sensitivity” for hidden legalization of homosexuality.



Mercy means to first publicly point out the consequences of sodomy : various types of hepatitis and other infectious diseases, deadly AIDS, cancer of genitals, refer to actual statistics of mental illnesses and crime. Facts and medical science prove that it is not a healthy lifestyle. Gender reassignment surgery is a cruelty towards deceived young people! Equally, it is cruel from the Jesuit Martin to categorically refuse conversion therapy.



Openness towards the sodomites is emphasized with a statement that no homosexual that does not repent will enter the Kingdom of God. Openness means admitting that removing homosexuality from the list of diseases in 1973 was done under political and psychological pressure. As for Martin, he openly lies and abuses the Scripture and Teaching of the Church in his interview.



Conclusion :



The objective that Martin pursues is that a priest who is secretly a homosexual could become a legally public homosexual. Consequently, it would have to be respected by the Catholics in general, by priests and entire Church. That is however a spiritual suicide. Placing a priest of Christ, who defends Christ’s commandments, at the same level as a priest – a public homosexual, is introducing new paradigms in the Church . And as such, the Church stops being the true Church and becomes the synagogue of Satan. That is the objective of Jesuit Martin, and also of an invalid Pope, Jesuit Bergoglio.



Dear Christians and people of good will of Belarus, the commentary against the Jesuit promoter of sodomy, consisting of seven parts, we give you in defense against this moral epidemic. It is promoted by the Judases in the Church, such as Archbishop Kondrusiewicz and invalid Pope Bergoglio. The immoral infection of the Jesuit Martin started spreading in Belarus in times when Judases in Church organized the Maidan protests. In addition to insidious preaching and letters of Archbishop Kondrusiewicz, Maidan was also promoted by events such as peregrination of a statue of St. Archangel Michael, so called Way of the Cross and other manipulatory worship. Their goal was to achieve a national coup and enforce gender satanization of Belarus. Apostatic Vatican was not idle. Bergoglio sent his delegate for a couple of days and then appointed a nuncio promoting the agenda of globalization suicide of the last nation in Europe, which has been resisting this way until recently.



Christians and people of good will of Belarus, keep fighting along the side of your President. Pray the holy hour from 20:00 to 21:00 o’clock in your families during these days and ask for God’s help. God will hear you and save you!



Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



September 22, 2020



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. This Patriarchate arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. The BCP does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.